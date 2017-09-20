Man United set to offer Arsenal star £25M signing-on fee should he join the Red Devils on a free next summer, club face stiff competition from rivals for forward

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez on a free next summer when he current Gunners deal expires, snatching the player from under the noses of rivals Manchester City in the process, as reported by the Sun.

The Red Devils manager will look to offer Sanchez, 28, a £25M signing-on fee in order to try and pursuade him to move to Old Trafford next summer, which is when his current Arsenal contract expires, according to the Sun.

As per the Sun, Mourinho’s side will have to wait until January at the earliest to sign a pre-contract deal with the winger, due to the potential transfer being between two Premier League clubs, however in the mean time the two sides can still reach an agreement for a deal to go through at a later stage.

SEE MORE:

Bayern Munich suffer huge setback as World Cup winner ruled out until 2018

Brazilian ace hinted for Manchester City exit, South American star out of contract in summer

£198M PSG star demands club sell ‘impossible’ teammate following dressing room bust-up

Should United agree a deal for Sanchez and bring him to the Emirates, it’ll come as a big blow to their rivals Manchester City, who came ever so close to signing Sanchez on Deadline Day report the Sun, however his last minute move to Etihad fell through hours before the window closed.

Should United end up signing Sanchez when his contract expires next summer, it’ll surely lead to many fans touting the Red Devils as their out-and-out Premier League title favourites for next season, and may even have them down as the favourites to lift the Champions League.