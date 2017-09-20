(Video) Charly Musonda celebration shows just how much first CFC goal meant to him

Charly Musonda scored his first goal for Chelsea on Wednesday night.

And he thoroughly enjoyed it!

In the 40th minute of an easy Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, Musonda drilled a low show into the net, before celebrating in style.

Wearing a wide grin, he expressed his delight by diving onto the Stamford Bridge turf.

The 20-year-old was making his third appearance of the season following cameos against Arsenal and Burnley.

His goal put Chelsea in total control against Forest, after Kenedy and Michy Batshuayi had put the Blues 2-0 up inside 18 minutes.