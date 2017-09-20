Watch Man Utd v Burton Live Stream, Arsenal v Doncaster, Chelsea vs Forest in busy Carabao Cup Wednesday

There’s another busy Wednesday in the Carabao Cup as Manchester Utd face Burton, Arsenal take on Doncaster & Chelsea faces Championship side Nottingham Forest in another line of attractive fixtures.

The big guns are certainly out in force tonight as Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea all have home legs against lower league opposition in what is another busy coupon in the EFL Cup tonight.

The EFL Cup is certainly taking centre stage during midweek and Championship team Burton have the daunting task of travelling to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, who are currently joint top of the Premier League.

It is sure to be a tough task for them, and even if United rest some of their star players as is expected, they should still prove too strong for the Championship strugglers.

As Manchester United showed last season when winning the Europa League, they are a team capable of going far in cup competitions and as the EFL Cup progresses its expected that the Red Devils should take the competition seriously and go close.

However, before that they need to overcome their opponent this week, which is Burton Albion of the Championship.

Burton are one of the smallest teams in the Championship and simply don’t have the resources available to them to compete with the bigger clubs who have spent time in the Premier League.

Nigel Clough’s side were one of the favourites to be relegated and their start to the season wasn’t good, although they have improved recently and have lost just one of their last five games.

Despite that, and the occasion they are going to face later tonight, I still can’t see them troubling Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is expected to rest some of his star names, with a busy period coming up involving both league games and Champions League games. That will give the fringe players a chance to shine, and to be considered for future games in all competitions.

The occasion will be one that Burton will not forget, although they may want to forget the result in a hurry. I see nothing other than a comfortable victory for Manchester United in this game, even though they will rest players and give fringe members of the squad a chance to shine.

