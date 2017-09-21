Chelsea to finally complete £53M sale of star this afternoon, player set to undergo medical later ahead of move

Chelsea and Spain star Diego Costa is finally set to complete his move to Atletico Madrid this afternoon, with the player expected in Spain for a medical later as he looks to finalise a move away from Stamford Bridge, according to the Mirror.

Spanish news outlet AS, which was re-reported by the Mirror, say that Atletico manager Diego Simeone seems to have gotten his man, as his side have agreed a £53M deal for Costa, with the Chelsea star now set to become the Spanish’s side record-signing.

Costa, 28, has refused to return to the Blues this season, with the striker remaining in his home in Brazil in hope that Simeone’s side could agree a deal for him to return to his former club as per the Mirror.

Atletico failed the push through a move for Costa on deadline day report the Mirror, with the La Liga giants being safe in the knowledge that they wouldn’t have been able to register the player until January due to their ongoing transfer embargo.

With Atletico now having agreed a deal with Chelsea for the services of Costa, we should see the Spaniard return to Europe to train with his new side in preparation for his return in January, as written by the Mirror.

Should Costa end up sealing a move to Atleti later today, it’ll be interesting to see the type of partnership the Spaniard can create with new teammate and Atletico talisman Antoine Griezmann.