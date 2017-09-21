Jaw-dropping WAG of £30.7m Victor Lindelof slams Man United over ‘disgusting’ prices of Old Trafford executive boxes

Maja Nilsson, the fiancee of Manchester United’s new £30.7m centre-back Victor Lindelof, has blasted the club over the extortionate prices it sets for players to rent out an executive box at Old Trafford, so say The Daily Mail.

The Swedish blogger claimed that it is an obligation for all players to rent out a luxury suit that range from £23,940 and £81,600 per season, the news outlet claims.

The paper claims Nilsson described the prices as “disgusting” and revealed that if a player doesn’t, he is seen as a “loser.”

Speaking on her podcast ‘Life in the Stands’, she claimed:

“Players have the option to rent a box. I’m not even going to tell you for how much, but a disgusting amount. “If you don’t buy one you’re considered a loser.”

However, Nilsson went on to boast on how good the boxes were, stating:

“But having a box is wonderful. You get your own waiter.”

Her husband-to-be, who earns a six figure weekly salary, featured in third United game on Wednesday’s as the Red Devil’s 4-1 League Cup win over Burton.

Nilsson watched from one of the executive suites, posting a picture on social media with the caption: ‘Wouldn’t mind using this as an office everyday’.

She is right to state how expensive the Old Trafford boxes are but when your husband is over £100,000 a week, it is very hard for fans to sympathise, especially after being so blatantly hypocritical.