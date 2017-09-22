£198M man Neymar left out of PSG squad, player a doubt for midweek Champions League clash against Bayern following bust-up with teammate

World record signing Neymar has been left out PSG’s squad for their league match against Montpellier on the weekend, with the Brazilian now a doubt for his side’s Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich next week following a bust-up with teammate Edinson Cavani, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, Neymar, who joined the French side from Barcelona for a world record fee of £198M this summer according to the Telegraph, was involved in a bust-up with Uruguayan teammate Edinson Cavani this past weekend, after Cavani failed to let Neymar take a penalty in their 2-0 win over rivals Lyon.

Neymar has since apologised to his teammates and Cavani for his antics on the weekend as reported by the Mirror, with BFMTV now reporting that the Brazilian is set to miss his side’s weekend fixture against Montpellier due to injury, despite taking part in training yesterday.

With Neymar set to miss out PSG’s weekend league fixture through injury despite training yesterday, it makes you wonder if that’s the real reason the winger have been left out of the Ligue 1 side’s squad.