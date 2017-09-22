Arsenal set to make move for Serie A sensation as release clause of just £27m is revealed

Arsenal are set to make another move for Napoli forward Dries Mertens in the New Year.

Mertens made an impression on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger last season as the Belgian forward claimed 34 goals as Napoli finished third in Serie A.

Arsenal were linked with a summer move for Mertens, before the Belgian signed a new contract and Aleander Lacazette moved to London from French side Lyon.

According to reports in the Daily Star, Mertens new contract contains a release clause of just £27m, which would enable Arsenal to make another move for the forward in January.

Arsenal are likely to lose Alexis Sanchez in the New Year with the Chilean forward out of contract in 2018 and keen to leave the club.

Wenger is likely to assess Mertens during Napoli’s forthcoming Champions League ties against Man City before deciding whether to make his move.

Arsenal have recovered from a poor start to the season after beating Bournemouth 3-0 and holding Premier League champions Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Wenger has been impressed by Lacazette’s start to his Arsenal career.

“I believe he has first of all adapted to the team play, he connects well with the other players, he is disciplined, he works hard for the team and on the technical and tactical aspect I am very pleased,” the Arsenal manager told the Mirror.

“He still needs to adapt to the physical aspect of the Premier League and that will take a little bit of time, but on the other fronts there is no problem at all.”