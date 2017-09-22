Barcelona open talks over key €15m January signing, won’t wait for free transfer

Barcelona are reportedly in talks to secure the signing of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka in January, for a fee believed to be around €10-15m.

The 22-year-old will see his current contract with the Bundesliga outfit expire at the end of this season, with no suggestion that signing a renewal is imminent.

In turn, he will be a free agent next summer, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona aren’t willing to wait until then and risk losing him to a rival with Bayern Munich also said to be interested.

As per the report, Barca have already contacted his agent, Jorg Neubauer, several times as they want to incorporate him into their winter market plans, although it’s added that he will cost the Catalan giants between €10-15m if they’re not willing to wait until the summer.

There’s no denying that Goretzka is a highly-talented player, fitting the mould of what Barcelona are looking for in terms of a powerful, technical and young player to fill a missing piece in midfield.

Further, it’s suggested that Barca could also be open to the idea of a mini clear-out in January too to raise funds and make space in the squad, with Arda Turan, Andre Gomes and Rafinha all being considered for sale if the right offers arrive.

Gomes in particular will be the biggest disappointment if he moves on given his big-money move from Valencia was touted to be a pivotal signing for Barca.

The Portuguese international has disappointed since moving to the Nou Camp, and so it seems the club are ready to move in a different direction, hence their firm reported interest in Goretzka.