Chelsea team news: CFC handed major fitness boost, Bakayoko update after car accident plus one absentee

Posted by
Chelsea team news: CFC handed major fitness boost, Bakayoko update after car accident plus one absentee

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that Eden Hazard has fully recovered from injury and will be available to feature moving forward.

The Belgian international has made just four appearances so far this season with limited minutes after starting the campaign with an injury picked up on international duty.

Having steadily picked up his comeback, Conte has now confirmed that he will be selected for the upcoming games, as tweeted below by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery below.

Meanwhile, Conte does have one injury headache ahead of the weekend’s clash with Stoke City, with summer signing Danny Drinkwater still sidelined by a calf injury.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his Chelsea debut after his move from Leicester City, and the frustration looks set to continue for another week.

However, there is good news on Tiemoue Bakayoko with the midfielder escaping any serious injury after being involved in a car accident this week, while Pedro has recovered from the ankle knock that forced him off last weekend and will be available for selection.

It promises to be a tough encounter with Stoke, and it will be a real test of Chelsea’s quality as they look to keep up the pace at the top of the Premier League table.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top