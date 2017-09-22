(Image) Injury-plagued Liverpool star can’t hide his delight as he relishes being back in action

Liverpool forward Danny Ings seemingly can’t wipe the smile off his face right now as he continues to train and push for minutes ahead of the weekend.

The 25-year-old has been very unfortunate with injuries since his move to Anfield from Burnley in 2015, making just 12 appearances for the Reds in the time that has passed since.

However, after ending an 11-month absence from the first team in midweek in the defeat to Leicester City in the League Cup, Ings was back training this week and as pictured in Jordan Henderson’s Instagram post below, he’s all smiles.

Following two serious knee injuries and various setbacks along the way, it’s undoubtedly a huge boost and great sight for Liverpool fans to see him back in action. Now it’s down to Ings to stay fit and prove to them and Jurgen Klopp that he can play an important role in their future success.

“On a personal note, it’s great to be back part of it, being around the lads and getting used to travelling away. It was good to be back and hopefully I can build on that,” he said after Tuesday’s defeat at the King Power Stadium, as per the club’s official website.

Liverpool face the Foxes again this weekend looking for a better result, and perhaps Ings will be called upon to ensure that happens as he looks to continue what has been a long-awaited comeback.