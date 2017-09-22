Jose Mourinho lauds the transformation of £61.5m Man Utd forward – ‘I see a great improvement’

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has lauded the transformation of French forward Anthony Martial.

Martial, who joined from Monaco in 2015 for a fee which could total £61.5m, endured a frustrating 2016-17 under Mourinho.

Mourinho frequently criticised the forward for a perceived lack of willpower and the French international was rumoured to be leaving the club in the summer.

Yet Martial has transformed his Man Utd career with a string of good performances this season, and Mourinho is delighted with his transformation.

“I see a great improvement in the person, in the mood, in the face, in the body language – if you want just a word, in the happiness,’ the Man Utd manager told the Daily Mail.

“He’s a happy guy, he’s working extremly well. He starts matches, he tries to do well.”

“He goes from the bench, even it is for 10 minutes like in the last match at home, he tries to enjoy and try to give something in these extra minutes.”

Martial has already claimed four goals this season, and has worked well in tandem with new signing Romelu Lukaku.

The Man Utd support has attracted controversy this week, with a crude song regarding Lukaku’s manhood making headlines, yet Mourinho has refused to be drawn on the matter.

“Don’t ask me these questions,” he said. “I want the fans to support the football and to support the players. That’s what I want.”