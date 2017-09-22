Mauricio Pochettino splashes out on key 50-man Tottenham team-building exercise

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he took his staff, players and chairman Daniel Levy out for dinner in midweek, and paid the bill!

Spurs have had an indifferent start to the new campaign, as they sit in fifth place in the Premier League with five points separating them and pace-setters Man Utd and Man City.

They’ve picked up wins in the Champions League and League Cup and are currently on a five-game streak without a defeat as Pochettino looks to continue to build a strong and tight-knit group.

So much so, he took them all out for dinner this week and revealed that he even paid the bill for dinner at the Beast restaurant on Oxford Street in London.

“You need time to create a good dynamic, not only tactics but outside too,” he told the media, as reported by Sky Sports, who note around 50 were in attendance. “(On Wednesday) we had a dinner in a restaurant in London with all the staff and players that I invite of course. I paid the bill at the end! That is true, the one time that I was invited!

“It is so important, just as it is important to work on the pitch, to know better in between them, to speak in a different way. That creates links between them, emotion.

“When you must fight in a competition, there’s willingness more to help your team-mates and care more for your team-mates – and care more for the gaffer that pays the bill!”

Given their spending budget compared to their direct rivals, being a squad with real team spirit and togetherness has been key for Tottenham in the past two seasons which has helped them to impressive results.

Pochettino is evidently keen to continue to build on that with team bonding exercises such as this, and while it’s all good fun now and a sensible idea as they look to reach the next level, it won’t mean much if Spurs can’t see off West Ham this weekend as the smiles will soon disappear.