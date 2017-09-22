(Photo) Chelsea ace bids emotional farewell to Diego Costa ahead of £58m exit

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has bid farewell to Diego Costa as the Spaniard looks set to complete his return to Atletico Madrid.

As per Sky Sports, the 28-year-old arrived in Spain on Friday to undergo a medical and to complete the formalities of his reported £58m move to Atleti.

It ends a three-year stint with Chelsea, during which he scored 59 goals in 120 games and won two Premier League titles.

Having failed to return to training at all this season after a bust-up with Antonio Conte over the summer which reportedly involved a text message from the Italian tactician informing the striker that he was no longer a part of his plans, as noted by Sky Sports, his exit has been delayed longer than many expected. However, with Costa on the verge of leaving, Hazard has thanked his friend for three years of great memories.

Naturally, given the impact that he had, Chelsea will miss Costa moving forward. However, as shown in recent weeks, with the likes of summer signing Alvaro Morata and a fully-fit Hazard supporting him, it could be quite the new partnership to take the club to greater heights.