(Photo) Rebellious Arsenal ace goes against the trend with non-FIFA 18 night ahead of weekend off

It’s difficult to avoid a mention of FIFA 18 right now, but Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has the perfect antidote. He’s part of the PES 2018 rebellion.

As reported by ESPN, countless stars around Europe are coming home to find their own personalised FIFA packages and they’re all pretty excited about it.

However, not Ozil. The German international has stayed true to his roots unlike so many of us and he’s still choosing PES over FIFA. A quick glance through the comments section shows that many can’t believe his choice as there’s a fair few FIFA fans out there, but the man’s loyal it seems.

With Arsenal not in action until Monday night when they face West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates, Ozil has opted for a low-key Friday night in as he promised his fans that ‘real life Mesut’ would be back soon.

Much to the delight of Arsenal fans, there was no slip up on the screen grab as he was clearly playing as the Gunners, and it seems as though all is well off the pitch as he looks to play a leading role in keeping the north London giants in contention for major honours this season in real life.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season though, it remains to be seen if he’ll still be playing for, and as, Arsenal next year.