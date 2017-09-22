Photos of crashed Tiemoue Bakayoko car suggest £110k-a-week Chelsea star very lucky to escape with minor injuries

Tiemoue Bakayoko reportedly crashed his car on the way home from Chelsea training on Thursday.

The midfielder, who earns £110,000 a week according to the Daily Star, appeared to abandon his Mercedes-Benz G-Class in a bush.

A report by The Mirror claimed that the collision occurred around 3.30pm, with Bakayoko apparently only suffering minor injuries.

Bakayoko may be fine, but his £150K Mercedes G63 AMG SUV isn’t! pic.twitter.com/NBExKE5QQD — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) September 21, 2017

Judging by these images, Bakayoko is a lucky boy.

Although his car does not look overly mangled, one imagines he must have seriously lost control to end up in such a position.

Presumably he’ll be thanking his lucky stars that he hit a bush, rather than another vehicle, or worse another person.

Bakayoko cost Chelsea £40m, per The Mirror, when he signed from Monaco in the summer.

He made his sixth Blues appearance on Wednesday night in the 5-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old scored his first Chelsea goal earlier this month in another one-sided encounter at Stamford Bridge where Antonio Conte’s men battered Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League.

SEE ALSO:

Former Man United striker labels this PSG player as ‘Neymar’s b****’

Hot WAG of £120k-a-week Man United squad player attacks club over expensive executive box prices

“If he wants to leave, it’ll be impossible to keep him” – €160m Man United and Chelsea target touted for club exit