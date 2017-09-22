Real Madrid problems mount as key South American star ruled out for a month amidst club’s poor run of form

Real Madrid’s poor start to the season looks set to continue after the club revealed key defender Marcelo will miss a month through injury.

The Brazilian tore a keg muscle during Real Madrid’s defeat to Real Betis on Wednesday and looks set to miss the club’s Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur next month.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, a Real Madrid statement read, “Following tests carried out on Marcelo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a grade two tear in his left bicep femoris muscle. His recovery will be monitored.”

The news will be the last thing Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane needs, as the club look to recover from their poor start to the season.

Real are already seven points behind Barcelona after just five league games and the influential Marcelo’s injury will put further pressure on the Champions League winners.

Zidane believes Real Madrid will soon be back to their best, telling Marca, “There are people who can think the league is finished, but we do not think like that.”

“If you think the league is over, congratulations, but the season is very long and we’ll be there. There is no explanation as to why we haven’t been able to score goals.”

“I’m not worried and I’m not thinking too much about why this is happening, our job is to analyse and improve. We are going to have chances, I would be more worried if we weren’t making chances.”