Tottenham ace latest star to express FIFA 18 disappointment, Chelsea stars and PL joker feel pain

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has revealed that he’s been left a little disappointed with his rating on FIFA 18, and he’s not the first star name to do so.

The big names in football have all been unwrapping their new presents courtesy of EA Sports a little earlier than us, and there’s been a few who have questioned the ratings.

Alli evidently wasn’t happy, suggesting that he might not play as Tottenham for a while until the franchise give him a rating that’s a little more realistic in his mind.

“To be honest I don’t think I’ll use myself in the game because I don’t think my rating is very good,” he told the Daily Mirror, as reported by Sky Sports. “I’m going to refuse to play with myself until I’m a little bit more realistic!”

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi also revealed he wasn’t impressed with his rating, although perhaps there’s an argument as to why it’s fair game with regards to him as in truth, he hasn’t really kicked on over the last 12 months to warrant a higher mark.

“I’m not happy with my stats either,” he said, as per Sky Sports. “They are the same as last year, that means there’s no improvement.”

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has made himself a bit of a hero on social media with his quick wit and funny jokes, and he didn’t disappoint when it came to his FIFA stats either as he joked the game creators weren’t watching him last season.

He was joined by Michy Batshuayi last week as the Chelsea striker hit back at EA Sport after getting on the scoresheet, while Chelsea ran a video on their official account revealing that a number of stars were disagreeing with their respective ratings. You can’t please them all!

Ahaha you dont have TV last year @EASPORTSFIFA ?? 78 really ?!! ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/SurU939kL4 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 14, 2017