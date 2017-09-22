Tottenham injury news: Huge Pochettino boost, long-awaited return close

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela is reportedly in line to potentially make his comeback from injury after next month’s international break.

The Argentine international has been sidelined with a troublesome hip problem dating back to last October, as he underwent surgery in April to fix the problem.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, the 25-year-old was seen stepping up his comeback this week and barring any setbacks, he should be closing in on a return to first-team football.

It remains to be seen whether or not Mauricio Pochettino’s timeline matches that of his player, who will undoubtedly be eager to get out and play football again as soon as possible.

Given his injury record since moving to Tottenham from Roma in 2013 though, the club’s medical staff will surely be cautious as they enter the final few stages of his rehabilitation.

Tottenham face Bournemouth on October 14 at Wembley after the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, while clashes with Real Madrid and Liverpool then follow later in the month.

As per Sky Sports, it’s suggested that Lamela could return on any of those dates, although the Bournemouth game would arguably make most sense as Tottenham won’t want to throw him in at the deep end on his first game back.

It could well be a full year since Lamela last played for Tottenham as his last appearance was on October 25, 2016. In turn, his return to the pitch will be a welcome sight for all concerned as he’ll add quality and depth to this Spurs squad as they continue to compete on various fronts.