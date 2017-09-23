Confirmed Barcelona line-up: €40M summer signing starts as out-of-favour defender given surprising start

Barcelona midfieler Paulinho is set to start his second game in row for his side’s tie against Girona this evening, with out-of-favour Spaniard Aleix Vidal also given a start by Barca boss Ernesto Valverde.

The line-up, which was tweeted out by the club’s official Twitter account, includes summer signing Paulinho who joined the club from Corinthians for €40M according to Goal, has scored in last his last two games for the La Liga giants, including the winner in the Catalan derby against rivals Espanyol.

Out-of-favour Spaniard Aleix Vidal has also been given a place in Barca’s starting line-up by Ernesto Valverde, with the player set to start his second game of the season have failed to seriously impress the Nou Camp faithful after signing from Sevilla in 2015.

With Lionel Messi in the fine form he’s in, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the forward continue his god-like start to the season, as the Spanish giants look to continue their perfect start to life in La Liga this season.