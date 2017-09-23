“He has to improve” Man United boss Mourinho fires warning shots at £70,000-a-week star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that England international Luke Shaw “has to improve” to find himself starting for his United side again, however the Red Devils boss had said that he will remain patient with the left-back after he has just return from a long-term injury, according to Sky Sports.

Shaw, who was made the world’s most expensive full-back in the world when United signed him from Southampton in 2014, has managed to make just 48 appearances for Mourinho’s side during his time at the club due a number of issues with injuries and his fitness as reported by Sky Sports, with the most serious of those being the double leg-break he suffered against during the 2015/16 season.

The player has since return to selection for Jose Mourinho, however the United boss has questioned the player’s attitude and football intelligence, as per Sky Sports, with the Red Devils manager also making comments about Shaw, who is on £70,000-a-week at Old Trafford according to the Daily Star, after United’s recent 4-1 win over Burton, in which the left-back came on a substitute.

Speaking about Shaw after his substitute appearance against Burton, Mourinho said that the player “has to work. He has to improve. Look, he doesn’t play for six months. I am not expecting him to arrive on Wednesday and to be man of the match or to be running up and down for 45 minutes.”

With Shaw now seemingly close to full fitness once again, it’ll be interesting to see how many games the left-back can claim under Mourinho’s United reign.