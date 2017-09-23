“He’s a ticking time bomb” – Tottenham ace slated after seeing red in win

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier picked up two yellow cards during the win over West Ham United on Saturday, and the reaction to him wasn’t kind.

Spurs were eventually able to hold to secure a 3-2 win over the Hammers, but the Ivory Coast international’s dismissal helped set up a nervy ending to the encounter.

Aurier arrived in London with a reputation for being a hot-head on and off the pitch having been involved in various controversies, and he lived up to that billing at the weekend.

After picking up a yellow in the first half, he recklessly lunged in on Andy Carroll in the 70th minute and subsequently received his marching orders, as seen below.

WATCH: Serge Aurier sees ? for Tottenham after a second yellow card! Sky Sports Premier League now! https://t.co/gSnQuxRPa3 — Sky Sports PL ? (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2017

While some Tottenham fans defended their new signing, others lambasted his recklessness as he risked seeing his side drop points having been in such a commanding position.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans were quick to jump on it too along with other Premier League supporters and spectators as the former Paris Saint-Germain star was slated for his red.

He’ll now face a suspension with Kieran Trippier likely to step in, but he’ll have to learn to control himself otherwise we could be seeing much more of this in the future.

Serge Aurier is a ticking time bomb — Sultan (@WMFormation) September 23, 2017

Aurier has just been sent off for Tottenham.. Pochettino when Aurier signed: "I'll head butt him if he does anything stupid" pic.twitter.com/kvQGt9tyvw — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) September 23, 2017

Serge Aurier, reckless? If only we'd been warned. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) September 23, 2017

Didn't see that coming. I mean, history suggests Serge Aurier is a man of impeccably sound judgment. ? — ??Bankrupt?? (@bankruptspurs) September 23, 2017

Serge Aurier sent off for a second yellow card. No major surprise given he's been trying to kick players to death all game — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 23, 2017