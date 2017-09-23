Image: English journalist gets embarrassed by Man City tweet following side’s 5-0 demolition job against Crystal Palace

English journalist Darren Lewis got hilariously embarrassed by a tweet he sent this afternoon mocking Man City’s stale first half against Crystal Palace after Pep Guardiola’s side demolished Man City 5-0 at the Etihad.

Lewis, who works for the Mirror, tweeted “Still goalless at City against Palace? Weren’t they supposed to be winning 12-0 today? #reality”, which was just before the home side put five past Roy Hodgson’s team to remain at the top of the Premier League

Maybe next time, Mr Lewis will think twice before mocking a Pep Guardiola team as dominant and clinical as this one.