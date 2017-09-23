Image: Horrendous half-and-half scarfs sold before Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Leicester

Leicester City fans have been selling horrendous-looking half-and-half scarfs containing both manager’s faces on them before their side’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool this evening.

The scarfs, which containing weird-looking faces of both Craig Shakespeare and Jurgen Klopp on them, are absolute nightmare-fuel, and I doubt those fans would’ve sold many, if not any, before the match.

With an awful idea such as this, it makes you realise just how cringey modern football has become, with it being unknowned as to when these cringe-inducing ideas will be put to bed.