Jose Mourinho bizarrely urged to rescue €35m Barcelona flop with Man Utd swoop

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been urged by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to rescue Andre Gomes from his Barcelona struggles.

It’s unclear as to why Perez has felt the need to suggest a move from United for Gomes as there’s no real benefit of him meddling in the transfer business of other clubs.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, there is interest from Mourinho and United in Gomes dating back to this past summer, and the suggestion is that Perez has encouraged them to revisit that interest at the end of the season.

What is certain is that Gomes has really struggled to establish himself at Barcelona. As per Don Balon, the Portuguese international joined the Catalan giants for €35m from Valencia last summer but he didn’t deliver in his first season at the Nou Camp.

With competition from the likes of Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets not helping matters, it was a year to forget and the 24-year-old really doesn’t look like the right fit for Barca and is considered an easy scapegoat for their troubles.

It remains to be seen what fee he would fetch now, but the report claims that Perez has told Mourinho to make a bid for Gomes as he wants to see him flourish elsewhere and believes that the Premier League is an ideal fit for the Portuguese midfielder.

That’s a feeling shared by Mourinho who is said to be confident of getting the best out of him, but with the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini already battling for midfield spots, Gomes could have his work cut out at Old Trafford too.