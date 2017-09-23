Liverpool braced for transfer battle over £34m talisman, Euro giants monitor key star

Sadio Mane has proven to be a quality signing for Liverpool, but his form at Anfield hasn’t gone unnoticed according to reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old bagged 13 goals and eight assists in just 29 appearances in his debut season for the Reds, while he’s notched three goals and an assist in seven outings so far this year.

In turn, he’s firmly established himself as a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s side, but according to Diario Madridista, as re-reported by The Express, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him with a view of raiding Liverpool in the near future.

As noted by the Express, Liverpool signed Mane for £34m from Southampton in 2016, and the Senegal international has proven to be great value for money as he’s taken his game to the next level under Klopp.

However, this report suggests that not only are Real Madrid monitoring him with his pace, eye for goal and age all appealing to them as they look for long-term replacements in key positions, Barcelona are ready to fight them for him as they switch their focus away from Philippe Coutinho.

Add Juventus to the mix too as per the Express, and Liverpool may well have to brace themselves for an onslaught from these European heavyweights next summer if Mane continues his form.

As they showed with Coutinho this past summer though, if Liverpool are eager to keep hold of a key player, then they have no problem with digging their heels in and taking a strong stance.

It appears as though they might have to produce a repeat show with Mane, and they’re in a pretty strong position to do so given that his contract runs until 2021 and he’s given no suggestion that he’s interested in moving on already.