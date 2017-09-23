Man Utd confirmed line-up vs Southampton: Fans disappointed with questionable snub

Man Utd will be hoping to continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s.

Jose Mourinho’s men have won four and drawn one to start the campaign, leaving them level at the top of the standings with rivals Man City.

As for Southampton, they’ve collected eight points from their opening five games, and will be looking to secure a big upset to inflict a first defeat on the Red Devils.

Mourinho unsurprisingly went with an unchanged side from the one that defeated Everton 4-0 last weekend, as he evidently looks for consistency in his side to continue their positive run.

However, one decision in particular attracted plenty of attention on Saturday and that was Anthony Martial being left on the bench.

The French international has made seven appearances this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. The problem for him though is that he hasn’t been able to nail down a spot in the starting line-up. That’s something that these supporters clearly want to see sooner rather than later…

Start Martial or else pic.twitter.com/IiHBOJTTtG — Philip (@MartiaIIIIIII) September 23, 2017

FREE MARTIAL — Younis (@YounisArshad1) September 23, 2017

FREE MARTIAL — RedRom (@LukakuStrength) September 23, 2017

WHAT MORE DOES MARTIAL HAVE TO DO — Andy (@_andyglanville) September 23, 2017

Just start Martial ffs — Scott (@mufcscott__) September 23, 2017

What the fuk does Martial have to do for Christs sake — • (@ElDiabloRojo__) September 23, 2017