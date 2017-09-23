Out-of-contract Arsenal star being eyed up by Italian giants, Serie A side planning January move for 28-year-old

Serie A giants Inter Milan are said to be lining up a January swoop for Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil, whose current contract with the Gunners runs next summer, according to the Mirror.

Similarly to his teammate Alexis Sanchez, Ozil is out of contract next summer, with Arsene Wenger’s talks with the Germany international over a new contract reportedly dragging on, as reported by the Mirror.

As reported by TransferMarketWeb, negotiations have appeared to have stopped between the two sides, with the news outlet under the impression that the German will leave the north London club in the near future.

As per the Mirror, Inter Milan are interested in signing Ozil, with the Italian side set to be free to open negotiations with the German in January, with the view to signing the player on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Should Arsenal end up losing Ozil to Inter Milan, it’ll be a hard one for Gunners fans to take as they look set to lose one of their side’s key players.