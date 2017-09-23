(Photo) Chelsea legend pays touching tribute to Diego Costa as Spaniard responds to teammate

Former Chelsea defender and club legend John Terry has paid tribute to Diego Costa ahead of his exit from Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

As shared on Twitter by Atletico Madrid on Friday, the Spanish striker arrived in the capital to complete his return to the club.

It ends a three-year stint at Chelsea, during which he scored 59 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues and helped them to win two Premier League titles for two different managers in Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

In turn, given his impact on the pitch and regardless of whether or not he was universally liked by other clubs in England, he played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s most recent success and that is something that Terry will never forget having played alongside him and he will certainly continue to respect him for it.

Good Luck @diego.costa in your next journey my friend ?? An unbelievable player and one of the nicest and funniest guys I have met in football, playing against him in training and games was an absolute nightmare,one of the best and underrated players I have played with and against. He gave everything for our club every time he wore a Chelsea shirt and was a born winner. Going to miss you mate Good luck to you and your family JT ? @chelseafc ? A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Terry wasn’t the only former or current Chelsea player to bid farewell to Costa, as Eden Hazard also got in on the act on Friday.

Costa saw and responded to the Belgian, leading to a flurry of emotional comments from Chelsea supporters on the thread as they all look to move on from having the Spaniard lead the line at Stamford Bridge.