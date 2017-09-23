Tottenham player ratings vs West Ham: 9/10 MOTM Kane, 4/10 liability almost costly

Tottenham secured a 3-2 win over West Ham United on Saturday, withstanding a late comeback to secure all three points against their London rivals.

A brace from Harry Kane and a Christian Eriksen goal gave them a commanding lead, only for Javier Hernandez and Cheikhou Kouyate to reduce the deficit and set up a thrilling finish.

Serge Aurier saw red to leave Tottenham a man short for the last 20 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to deny them victory as they move up to third place in the Premier League table for the time being.

Kane takes our Man of the Match award after continuing his fine goalscoring form as he continues to lead the line for Tottenham with real class, while Eriksen put in another stand-out performance in a creative role behind the England international.

Aurier was committed and determined throughout, but his recklessness in getting sent off and almost costing his side sees him marked down to a 4/10. Aside from that it was a solid performance from the visitors across the board barring their late wobble as they’ll be pleased to take home all three points.

West Ham: Hart 6, Cresswell 6, Fonte 6, Ogbonna 6, Reid 6, Zabaleta 6, Kouyate 6, Noble 6, Antonio N/A, Arnautovic 6, Hernandez 7.

Substitutes: Carroll 7, Ayew 5, Masuaku 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Aurier 4, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 7, Sanchez 6, Davies 7, Dier 7, Sissoko 6, Alli 7, Eriksen 8, Kane 9.

Substitutes: Winks 5, Trippier 5, Llorente N/A.