Watch: Controversy in Liverpool match as Reds ‘keeper Mignolet fouled during Leicester goal

Liverpool concede a very controversial goal to Leicester during their Premier League tie this evening, after Reds ‘keeper Simon Mignolet seemed to be fouled by Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki during the lead up to Leicester’s goal.

Mignolet, who had kept a clean sheet up until Okazaki’s goal, seemed as if he was fouled by the Japanese international in the run up to his strike, which halved the deficit for the home side as they now trail the Reds 2-1.

Should Leicester complete their comeback, Okazaki’s goal will definitely be a talking point come full time.