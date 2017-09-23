Watch: Liverpool ‘keeper Mignolet produces fine penalty save from Jamie Vardy to keep Reds ahead

Liverpool ‘keeper Simon Mignolet produced an instinctive penalty save to deny Leicester forward Jamie Vardy from the spot to keep his side ahead on their Premier League match this evening.

Mignolet, who had debatably been at fault for Leicester’s first goal, redeemed himself for his earlier error by denying the England international from the spot to keep the away side 3-2 up.

Should Liverpool hold on the win, Mignolet’s penalty stop will definitely be seen as the defining point of thoroughly entertaining match.