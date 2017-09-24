£75m Serie A star could decide between Man United and Man City next transfer window

Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £75m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Manchester City closely monitor the situation.

The Metro report that Red Devil’s boss Jose Mourinho views the playmaker as a ‘leading target’ with Lazio open to selling the Serb go but not on the cheap.

They claim that the 22-year-old’s agent Mateja Kerman, formerly a Chelsea striker, stated that his client is attracting interest from all corners of Europe.

The paper say Kerman explained to Radio CRC:

“There’s been a lot of interest from several clubs, such as those in Madrid, Manchester and Milan,”But he wants to be happy, to play to keep growing and become one of the best in his role.”

Milinkovic-Savic netted four times and set up another seven in 31 games for Lazio last campaign as the club finished fifth in Italy’s top-flight.

He won the Supercoppa Italiana back in August of this year after beating Serie A champions Juventus 3-2.

Despite the interest from Spain and Italy, it is the Manchester clubs leading the way in the race to sign the Serbia under-21 international, although it looks like he will cost a pretty penny to bring him to the Premier League.