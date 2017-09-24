Arsenal braced for £40m January raid, PL rivals eye crucial signing of bit-part ace

Everton are reportedly planning on revisiting their interest in Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud as they prepare to launch a £40m January bid for him.

Having sold Romelu Lukaku to Man Utd this past summer and failed to replace him, goals have been a real problem for the Toffees to start the campaign.

Ronald Koeman’s side have scored just four goals in six games, and so they desperately need to address that in January with more firepower up top.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal ace Giroud is back on their radar after they failed to snap him up last month, not entirely through their own fault due to circumstances in north London, and they’re ready to bid £40m to take the French international to Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old has made no secret of his desire to stay at Arsenal in the past, but he’ll be keen to play regularly between now and the end of the season with a place at the World Cup next summer at stake.

He’s managed just one goal in eight games so far this year with limited minutes, and so despite that love for the Gunners, he may well have to consider his options moving forward if Everton come back in for him and will likely be ready to make him a focal point in their attack.

With Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and others coming to the end of their respective contracts, it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will be willing to cash in on Giroud and risk being left short-handed in attack. Conversely, it could give them the funds needed to sign a top replacement.