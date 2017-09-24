Arsenal dealt huge blow in pursuit of £200,000-a-week target, player set to be handed new contract by Man City along with three other stars

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is set to be handed a new contract by the club, something that is set to be a massive blow for their Premier League rivals Arsenal, who are said to be interested in the winger, according to the Daily Star.

Sterling, 22, joined Pep Guardiola’s side in 2015 from Liverpool, and has almost three years left on his current £200,000-a-week deal at the Etihad, as per the Daily Star, with the club eager to stress how important the player is in the plans of boss Guardiola by offering him a new deal.

Sterling, who scored twice in City’s recent win against Crystal Palace, has been assured by the club that is was Arsenal who insisted on taking the player as part of the club’s deal for Alexis Sanchez, and not the other way round, report the Daily Star.

SEE MORE:

“He has to improve” Man United boss Mourinho fires warning shots at £70,000-a-week star

Image: English journo embarrassed by Man City tweet following side’s 5-0 demolition job against Palace

Spurs set to rival Italian giants for £14M French starlet, player rejected move to Chelsea in summer

The Daily Star also write that, as well as Sterling, City are set to offer new deals to the trio of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

Should Sterling sign an extended deal with the Citizens, it’s truly prove to the player that he is indeed a valuable member of their squad.