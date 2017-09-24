Arsenal face summer exodus threat, fan favourite rejected contract and plans to quit Gunners

Arsenal are reportedly facing a very worrying few months as Jack Wilshere is the latest star man said to be considering an exit next summer.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have dominated headlines for months given that their respective deals also expire at the end of the season and there is no suggestion that a new agreement is close. Reports on Sunday even claimed that the former is considering an exit and wants to join rival Man Utd.

It’s a similar situation for Wilshere, and The Sun report that not only did the 25-year-old reject a contract offer from Arsenal this past summer, but that he also has plans to quit the Emirates at the end of the season when his contract runs down.

As per the report, Wilshere remains upset that he was shipped out on loan to Bournemouth last season and has questioned whether or not he realistically has a future at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.

The situation could of course change in the coming months with the England international now fully fit and pushing to be a regular starter for Arsenal, while his popularity with supporters has never waned having come through the club’s youth system.

However, as it stands, it doesn’t sound too positive based on this report, although that door is still open according to a source the Sun spoke to.

“If Jack gets back into the Arsenal team on a regular basis and feels he is seriously part of the club’s plans, there is still a chance he might stay.

“However, as things stand, he is still of the view that he will be leaving at the end of the season. But he will be giving it his all for the club and will remain professional.”

Wilshere’s talent has never been brought into question, but his long history of injury problems has always prevented him from kicking on and reaching the next level in his career.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be able to fulfil that potential at Arsenal, but it seems time and patience is running out on both sides with a decision needed before next summer.