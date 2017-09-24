Arsenal in four-way transfer battle over highly-rated teenage defensive ace

Arsenal are reportedly in a transfer battle over the signing of Harold Moukoudi, with Nice, Bordeaux and RB Leipzig all interested in the youngster.

The 19-year-old is a highly-rated youth product to come out of the Le Havre system, and has already been capped at U18 level for France.

According to The Sun, he’s now garnering interest from Arsenal although it won’t be easy for Arsene Wenger to snap him up as a whole host of clubs are all keen on him too.

Moukoudi has made nine appearances for the Ligue 2 side this season, and his form is also attributed to why so many clubs are monitoring him.

A tall, powerful centre-back who is also comfortable on the ball, he seems a good fit for the Premier League and modern-day football in general, while Arsenal could seemingly do with defensive reinforcements next summer.

With Per Mertesacker set to retire at the end of the season and Shkodran Mustafi linked with an exit this past summer, Wenger could do with a new face or two in that department and the French tactician has never shied away from giving young players an opportunity.

The report adds that Le Havre could be open to a deal in January with a view of Moukoudi returning on loan for the second half of the season, and so if Arsenal are keen to swoop, then perhaps they would be well advised to do so sooner rather than later given the level of competition.