Arsenal send top scout to Germany as interest in out-of-contract Bundesliga wonder-kid is upped

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Germany and Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, with the Gunners sending one of their top scouts to Germany in order to spy on the player, according to the Mirror.

Goretzka, 21, is set to be a free agent next summer as his current Schalke deal runs out next summer as per the Metro, with Arsene Wenger’s side now set to up their pursuit of the midfielder, who was a key part of Germany’s Confederations Cup campaign this summer, as reported by the Mirror.

The Gunners have recently send one of their top scouts to Schalke’s last few league games in order to spy on the 21-year-old, with the north London club set to face stiff competition from Europe’s top club in the race to sign Goretzka report the Mirror.

The Mirror believe that Wenger has ask his top scout to compile a detailed report on the midfielder, with reports emerging that the player favours a move to either Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

Should Arsenal manage to beat Bayern and Barca to the signing of Goretzka, it’ll definitely show a sign of intent, and show to other clubs that the Gunners are starting to mean business.