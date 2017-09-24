Lionel Messi bizarrely quizzes rival during Barcelona win, Girona ace reveals all

It would seem as though Barcelona star Lionel Messi got a little inquisitive during his side’s win over Girona this weekend with Pablo Maffeo.

The Catalan giants strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win, although Messi wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet this time round as two own goals and a Luis Suarez effort sealed victory.

According to Marca, the Argentine icon seemingly got a little bored during the game and starting asking Maffeo some questions about his current situation.

“He [Messi] asked me a couple of things, like if I was loaned by City and how old I was,” the defender explained, as reported by Marca.

“It was all good.”

The youngster is in fact on loan from Manchester City, with this being the second consecutive campaign that he has temporarily moved to Girona.

It’s worth noting that Maffeo was tasked with man-marking Messi for the encounter, as the 20-year-old went on to reveal that he relished the responsibility of trying to keep his rival quiet and thanked his coach for giving him that role.

However, he surprisingly didn’t swap shirts with him at the end of the encounter as he had promised his friend that he would get Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s jersey for him and duly did so after being switched on both physically and mentally to limit Messi’s influence on the game.

Just when Messi probably thought they were friends…