Man United fans given huge confidence boost regarding 26-year-old star, player set to be offered new contract by club

Manchester United are set to give their fans a huge confidence boost regarding the future of Spanish international David De Gea, as Jose Mourinho’s side are set to offer the ‘keeper a new deal with the club in order to fend off interest from Real Madrid, as reported by the Independent.

De Gea, whose United contract is set to run out on 2019, is set to open talks with the Red Devils in the next few weeks, with the club reportedly confident that the Spanish international will agree a new deal despite interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to the Independent.

United, as per the Independent, have insisted that they would not be selling De Gea to Madrid, and with the shot-stopper now set to sign a new deal with the club, that seems to be the case.

As well as the club, manager Jose Mourinho is also keen to tie the goalkeeper down to a new deal at Old Trafford before the new year, report the Independent.

Should De Gea end up signing a new deal with the Red Devils, it’ll come as a huge boost to United fans, who would’ve hated to see the Spaniard depart Old Trafford.