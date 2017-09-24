Man Utd launch Lukaku chant investigation, ask for CCTV footage to identify culprits

Man Utd have reportedly requested CCTV footage from Southampton as they look to identify fans who sang a controversial Romelu Lukaku chant.

As reported by BBC Sport, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out first raised a red flag against the song as they considered it “offensive and discriminatory” due to the lyrics which make reference to the size of Lukaku’s manhood in a remix of the Stone Roses hit, Made of Stone.

It’s noted in that report that Lukaku even advised supporters to “move on together” and avoid singing it any more even though he appreciated their backing.

However, that plea went unnoticed as Man Utd supporters in attendance for the win over Southampton on Saturday were heard singing the chant, as well as: “We’re Manchester United, we’ll sing what we want”.

Now, as per Sky Sports, Man Utd have released a statement in which they’ve threatened to identify supporters that have “disrespected” Lukaku’s request to not sing the chant.

“Manchester United has a zero tolerance stance on offensive chanting and behaviour,” the club said after the game. “The club and player have been clear in asking for an end to the chant.

“The club is in discussion with the police and has asked for CCTV footage from Southampton and will try to identify those who disrespected the player’s wishes not to sing the song.”

The chant has really split opinion. Many are adamant that it shouldn’t be considered offensive at all and that this has become much more serious than it needs to be.

However, ultimately Lukaku and United have asked supporters not to sing it, and so if they choose to continue, then it’s at their own risk of facing further action.

Listen to the chant below and make of it what you will..