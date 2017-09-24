Spurs star must “play the way Harry Kane plays” if he’s to secure move to European giants according to English journalist

Dele Alli needs to “play the way Harry Kane plays” in order to secure a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid according to English journalist Steve Bates, as reported by Sky Sports.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ programme ‘Sunday Supplement’ earlier this Sunday, Bates criticised Alli’s game and the way he has performed in recent months, with the Sunday People writer stating that the 21-year-old needs to look at his Spurs teammate Harry Kane in order to take his game to the next level.

When speaking about Alli, Bates said that “The best way for Dele Alli to get a move is to play the way Harry Kane plays. I watched Alli play yesterday, and yes he was involved in a couple of goals, but he wasn’t really convincing.”

Another journalist on the show, Paul Hayward, also had some harsh criticism for the former MK Dons player and his lack of development these past few months.

When asked about Alli, Hayward said that the Spurs star’s game has ” slightly stalled in a way”. Hayward also went on to add that “the play breaks down around him too often. He is capable of these magic moments and he makes a huge contribution to the team, but I don’t think he quite efficient enough yet.”

Hayward then also went on to add that “Too often things stop when they get to him. He is going to have to eliminate that from his game if he is going to get a move to Real Madrid. ”

Should Alli wish to secure a big-money move to Real Madrid in the future, he’s definitely going to have to take criticism on board in order to develop as a player.