Watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield Utd Live Stream – Steel City Derby from Hillsborough

Its the Steel City derby this lunchtime as Sheff Wed take on Sheffield Utd from Hillsborough with everything to play for in this cruch Championship fixture 9 (KO 13:15).

Football fans are in for a treat with both sides playing good football this season as the cameras come to Yorkshire.

How to watch a Match:

We’re all set for a classic Steel City derby as Sheffield Wednesday entertain Sheffield Utd at Hillsborough Sunday, the first such match since 2012.

Bragging rights and much more are at stake as both these clubs look set for promising seasons in the Championship, and with a Premier League place up for grabs there is certainly everything to play for.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield Utd side were promoted from League last season, having spent six years in England’s third tier, and have made an impressive start to life in the Championship. The Blades find themselves in a healthy sixth position in the table, two points ahead of their rivals today but were brought down to earth last week with a home defeat to Norwich.

Much will again depend on Bill Sharp, who has chipped in with four goals already, although there are injury concerns for the striker, as well as Clayton Donaldson & Leon Clarke.

Carlos Carvalhal’s Sheffield Wednesday side are now unbeaten in the Championship since their opening day defeat, with four draws and three wins as the side looks to have picked up some form and striker Gary Hooper looks to have found some form, having already smashed four goals this season.

George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri will both miss the game with injury.

The atmosphere should be electric at the stadium, with over 30,000 tickets already sold.

This should be a feisty affair with both sides looking to come out on top, however the 11/10 on the Sheffield Wednesday home win looks simply too big to ignore, considering that Sheffield Utd are in something of a striker crisis with Billy Sharp, Clayton Donaldson, Leon Clarke, James Hanson and Caolan Lavery all out of action.

Ched Evans could come in up front for the Blades while Gary Hooper to find the net first at 11/2 also holds considerable appeal – it should be a nervy affair but ultimately Sheffield Wednesday should sneak it by the odd goal.

18+ Users must have a funded account to access streams, Country Restrictions Apply.