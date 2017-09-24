What Ruud van Nistelrooy said to Cristiano Ronaldo that led his exit will infuriate Man United fans

Ruud van Nistelrooy is viewed by many as one of the greatest strikers to ever wear a Manchester United shirt, but a new revelation that has been unveiled could alter this opinion.

In a batch of diary exerts, the Times claim Alaistar Campbell relived the time when the striker was pushed towards the exit door after he offended Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s father passed away in June 2006 after a long battle with alcoholism, around the time then Red Devil manager Sir Alex Ferguson was contemplating van Nistelrooy’s future due to egotistical behaviour.

The paper reports that Campbell reminisced:

“The United manager was “not sure what was going to happen with Ruud van Nistelrooy [Man U player]. Very self-centred. The last straw was when he told Cristiano Ronaldo he had found a new dad in Carlos [Queiroz, Ferguson’s assistant] – just after Ronaldo’s dad, who was an alcoholic, had died.”

Querioz asked the former Holland international to respect Ronaldo and his family before he retorted that he had respect for no-one at Manchester United.

He later did apologise to the former Sporting Lisbon winger but he did not accept his apology as Ferguson sent van Nistelrooy home from a trip to the south of France after finding out about the remarks.

The player was sold to Real Madrid that summer for €14m, per 101goals.com.

The Dutchman had netted 150 goals across five seasons for United during in which he scored in ten consecutive Premier League games, a record that was later broken by Jamie Vardy.