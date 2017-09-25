AC Milan eye shock summer raid to offer 281-goal marksman escape route

AC Milan are reportedly keen on the idea of offering Edinson Cavani an escape route from Paris Saint-Germain after his recent bust-up with Neymar.

The pair clashed on the pitch earlier this month as they argued over who would take a penalty for the Ligue 1 giants, and the row has seemingly rumbled on.

So much so that speculation has linked Cavani with an exit, with The Sun, via RAI Sport, reporting that the Uruguayan international could move on at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record throughout his professional career, scoring 281 goals in 461 appearances in all competitions, as per transfermarkt.

He bagged 113 goals in 213 Serie A outings during spells with Palermo and Napoli and so has already proven he can adapt to the Italian game, while he’s been equally as prolific in France with 95 in 139 appearances.

In turn, he’s established himself as one of the top marksman in Europe, and the Sun claim that Milan are ready to swoop for him should his issues with Neymar continue.

A January move has been ruled out as ultimately he’s already cup-tied in Europe and will have a hefty price-tag that could be reduced next summer. However, the report claims that Milan have the financial muscle to make a move following on from Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club earlier this year.

Vincenzo Montella came under fire on Sunday after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria, and there could be an argument that throwing more money at the problem might not be the solution given he welcomed 11 new players into the squad this past summer.

However, if a player like Cavani becomes available on the market, then they would surely be well advised to snap him up if the opportunity arises, despite having the likes of Andre Silva, Nikola Kalinic and Patrick Cutrone to choose from already.