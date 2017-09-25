Arsenal 2-0 West Brom player ratings: record-breaker claims MOTM as Arsenal cruise to victory over Baggies

Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday, with one player in particular ever more building his relationship with the Gunners faithful.

The home side opened the scoring in the 20th minute, as summer singing Alexandre Lacazette netted comfortably for the north London side to put the Gunners in front in their third Premier League home game of the season.

Lacazette then completed the scoring in the 67th minute from the penalty spot, as the France international finished the scoring for Arsene Wenger side, as the striker netted his third goal of the season to send the home side seventh.

The away side had the chance to eqaulise in the 38th minute, as Krychowiak had his effort cleared off the line by Spain and Arsenal star Nacho Monreal.

West Brom then had another effort cleared off the line by Spain international Hector Bellerin, who saved the Gunners’ skin with this boot upfield.

Lacazette then put the game out of sight, as he converted a penalty to give the home side their third home win of the season.

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 7, Koscielny 7, Mustafi 7, Monreal 9, Bellerin 7, Elneny 7, Xhaka 7, Kolasinac 7, Ramsey 7, Sanchez 8, Lacazette 9

Substitutes: Giroud N/A, Maitland-Niles N/A, Ozil N/A

West Brom: Foster 6, Evans 6, Hegazi 7, Dawson 6, Gibbs 7, Barry 7, Krychowiak 7, Livermore 7, Nyom 6. Robson-Kanu 6, Rodriguez 7

Substitutes: Morrison N/A, Rondon N/A, Phillps N/A