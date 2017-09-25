Arsenal braced for double swoop from Premier League rival for £70M-rated duo

Everton are set to test Arsenal’s hand over the futures of pair Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck, with the Toffees set to approach the Gunners for the duo in January, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Giroud, 30, had been targeted by the Merseyside club before, with the Sun reporting a £40M bid was to be made by the club for the striker in the summer, however Ronald Koeman’s side failed to secure a move for the France international as per the Liverpool Echo, however it now looks like Arsenal are to be approached again in January, with Everton interested in taking more than one Gunners star this time.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Everton are also in the hunt for England international Danny Welbeck, who joined the north London side from Man United for £16M in 2014 as per the BBC, as they look to try and replace Belgian Romelu Lukaku, who they sold to the Red Devils this past summer.

Welbeck has been negotiating with Arsene Wenger’s side over a new contract at the Emirates, however should talks stall between the two parties, Everton would be waiting in the wings in order to secure a deal for the 26-year-old, report the Liverpool Echo, after failing to push through with their attempted £30M move for the player over the summer, which was reported by the Sun.

Should Everton manage to miraculously get deals over the line for both Giroud and Welbeck, it’ll be interesting to see how Koeman’s side perform the second half of this season with a new and improved frontline.