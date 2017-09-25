Arsenal dealt huge blow in pursuit of £72M-rated midfielder, player’s new deal set to include £615M release clause

Reported Arsenal target Marco Asensio is set to be handed a new contract by Real Madrid that includes a huge release clause, which is set to diminish any hope the Gunners have of signing the 21-year-old, according to the Express.

Madrid’s new deal for the Spanish starlet is set to include a huge £615M (€700M) release clause as per AS, with the Express reporting that the deal is set to tie the midfielder down until at least 2023.

As per the Express, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is eager to avoid the situation that bitter rivals Barcelona went through this past summer, in which the Catalan giants lost superstar Neymar to PSG for £200M.

Arsenal were reported to be after Asensio this summer, with the north London side willing to activate the player’s £42M release clause as per the Mirror, however they seemed to have missed their chance now.

SEE MORE:

“Liverpool lost their best defender” – Red’s legend blasts Jurgen Klopp’s transfer decisions

Romelu Lukaku’s agent attacks Man United supporters over ‘racist chant’, player rejoins team bus alone

“Neymar’s reaction was angry” – classy Cavani upsets Neymar after deciding to reject bribe

The current Spanish champions are hopeful that inserting a huge release clause in the youngster’s contract will go a long way to helping them keep the youngster at the club report the Express.

Should Real manage to agree a contract extension with Asensio, it’ll be interesting to see who the Gunners target next after having seemingly missed out the chance to sign the Spanish international.