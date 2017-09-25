Arsenal injury news: Huge double boost for Wenger ahead of West Brom clash

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly been handed a double fitness boost ahead of his side’s encounter with West Bromwich Albion on Monday night.

The Gunners will be looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they take on the Baggies and avoid slipping further behind their rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

Ahead of kick-off, they’re four points adrift of Tottenham in fourth place, and a further five points behind joint leaders Man City and Man Utd.

In turn, they can’t afford another slip up here and Wenger is expected to be able to call upon both Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott who have been struggling with injury issues.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in the tweet below, Ozil has suffered with inflammation in his knee while Walcott took a knock to his knee which made them both doubts.

Mesut Ozil [knee inflammation] and Theo Walcott [kick to the knee] have trained ahead of tonights game vs West Brom at the Emirates. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 25, 2017

However, having both trained ahead of Monday night’s game, they are set to feature although it’s unclear at this stage as to whether that will be in the starting line-up or off the bench.

Arsenal have bounced back well from their defeat at Liverpool and the disappointment surrounding their summer transfer window. Nevertheless, Wenger will be looking for consistency and a big run of positive results in the coming weeks to really get them back on track and in the mix for major trophies.