Barcelona ace’s £35.3m release clause to be met by PL giants, contract talks yet to begin

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to raid one of his old clubs as he’s been linked with a swoop for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto.

The versatile 25-year-old has been given a more prominent role by Ernesto Valverde so far this season, making eight appearances in all competitions scoring one goal and providing two assists.

However, according to Don Balon, as reported by The Sun, Man City could be set to test their resolve by exercising his £35.3m release clause and forcing the issue.

It’s added in the report that Roberto is in fact keen to sign an extension with his current employers, but having requested a salary close to that of Gerard Pique, it seems as though there’s a deadlock as Barcelona have yet to begin contract talks with his agent.

In turn, it remains to be seen what happens if Barca don’t meet his demands as he is undoubtedly attached to the club having come through the youth ranks and has always been highly thought of with Valverde evidently keen to show more faith in him.

After breaking through into the senior side in 2010, he’s gone on to make 161 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants despite his struggles to hold down a regular spot in the line-up, particularly in his preferred position.

With the tide seemingly changing and with a more important role ahead, a new contract sounds like the most likely scenario to play out, but according to this report, Guardiola will be monitoring the situation ready to swoop as he continues to assess options to strengthen his City squad.