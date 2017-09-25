Barcelona refuse to give up on £114m target, LFC now willing to talk

Barcelona have reportedly been given fresh hope of a deal being done for Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho, with a January move not entirely ruled out.

As reported by The Mirror, Barcelona had a third bid of £114m rejected by Liverpool this past summer in one of the most frustrating transfer sagas of the off-season.

The Merseyside giants had no desire to sell their prized asset and continued to rebuff interest from the La Liga outfit, who were eventually forced to switch their focus elsewhere despite the fact that Coutinho handed in a transfer request to try and push a move through.

While he has since reintegrated into the starting line-up under Jurgen Klopp, it seemed as though the speculation was over for now. However, Sport have other ideas as they have claimed a fresh update that Liverpool are now willing to discuss a deal and will accept a reasonable transfer fee either in January or July.

The Brazilian international has maintained his stance in that he has a desire to leave Anfield and join Barcelona, as per the report, and now it’s up to the Catalan giants to reignite their interest and try and spark fresh negotiations with Liverpool to try and prise him away.

Given Liverpool were so adamant that they didn’t want to sell Coutinho this past summer, it’s difficult to believe that they’ve now had a change of heart. However, Sport seem to think that’s the case and while a January move won’t make much sense for either club given Coutinho is now cup-tied in Europe and won’t be easily replaced until next summer, perhaps a move at the end of the season is possible.